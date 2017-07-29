MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Friday the Supreme Court verdict regarding disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would impact economy and international affairs.

"Whenever "they" want to dismantle parliament or expel Prime Minister they utilise judiciary," Javed Hashmi claimed while talking to the media here outside Multan Press Club. He anticipated that this verdict would also be thrown away by the judges in coming days like that of Bhutto's hanging. He said that the judges of Supreme Court are deputies of the God in this world, adding that he did not welcome the verdict. "But the PML-N has no other option than accepting this verdict," he said. He suggested to the PML-N not to fight just to protect Nawaz Sharif but the institutions.

He said that the PML-N did not consult him on this issue and now they are free to make anyone Prime Minister. He said that it is his right to discuss the verdict and this verdict could not be used as precedence in future. He said that he does not know when Nawaz Sharif committed corruption but whenever they needed they brought out all evidence. "Now Imran Khan and Parvez Musharraf should also be summoned in the same court," he demanded. He said that he is not fighting the case of just Nawaz Sharif but all politicians.

He said that after seeing this verdict, he suggests to the ruling powers to set up military courts in the country. "I am asking them time and again to summon me there," he added. He said that he had an eye on the situation and he had already said that Nawaz Sharif should not be part of any business. He said that he was not a businessman but still many cases like Rs8 million case in Benazir era were registered against him.