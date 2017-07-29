The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz plans has chosen the brother of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his successor to fight the 2018 general elections.

The decision to appoint Shahbaz Sharif as the next prime minister was taken at an informal party meeting ahead of a parliamentary party meeting summoned on Saturday evening.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, a member of the PML-N, said the party has developed a consensus on the name of Shahbaz Sharif as the next prime minister. “Shahbaz Sharif’s performance as the Punjab chief minister is unprecedented,” he added.

Shahbaz Sharif, 65, the chief minister of the vast Punjab province that accounts for more than half of Pakistan's 190 million people, will need to be first elected to the National Assembly before he can take over as leader of the country.

Read: PML-N to exploit all legal options

The move comes amid a serious political crisis that has gripped Pakistan, with constitutional experts and lawmakers wondering who is running the government after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

The court has also ordered a criminal investigation into the three-time premier, 67, and his family.

Nawaz has always denied any wrongdoing and his toppling has rekindled concerns about Pakistan's democracy after Rafique hinted that elements of the powerful military were in some way involved.

"We know very well what the crime of Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League is. What do we ask for? We ask for civilian supremacy in Pakistan," he told a news briefing.

Questioned further, however, Rafique would not name the military as a whole.

The Army has not commented on Nawaz Sharif's removal, or allegations they were involved. In the past it has dismissed claims they are behind Supreme Court's push against Sharif.

Among possible allies to replace Nawaz in the short term are members of his outgoing cabinet including Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Petroleum Minister Shahid Abbasi.

Read: After Nawaz exit, who'll rise to the ranks of PM

If elected, the interim leader would be in power for at least 45 days until Shahbaz steps down as the head of the Punjab government, and contests a by-election to the National Assembly.

Whoever replaces Nawaz will have to tackle Pakistan's worsening ties with the United States, frayed relations with India, and persistent attacks by Islamist militants including the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State.

Read: US looks forward to smooth transition in Pakistan as next PM is selected

The state of the economy - which is growing at its fastest pace in a decade - has also began to concern economists, who are warning an over-valued currency is hurting exports and urge action over a ballooning current account deficit.

The opposition has hailed the Supreme Court's decision to remove Nawaz Sharif as a sign of progress and greater accountability in a nation where impunity is rife.

Read: Jubilant PTI sees early elections

"They have given Pakistan hope. This is what everyone is celebrating," Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-politician who leads the opposition PTI party, said on Friday.

Imran's PTI party plans to hold a victory rally on Sunday.