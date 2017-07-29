LAHORE - The Supreme Court decision of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as member of the national assembly has instantly ousted him from the office of the prime minister of the country, and he will also lose his position of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

The court verdict has brought about a drastic change at the government level. But more importantly, it has raised questions about PML-N’s ability to complete its tenure of five years, which is vital to ensure a good share of the 52 Senate seats to be contested in March, and protection of the party from fragmentation and dismay.

The PML-N is a mainstream political party which on different levels and at different points in time has been in power for almost 30 years, the longest aggregate period by any political party to rule Pakistan.

Two much dwindling of the PML-N or its effacement from the political scene, in view of the political observers, would not serve the national interest; rather, it would be a big national loss. Its existence as a vibrant and active political player is essential not only for a sustainable and strong democratic system but also for institutional and political stability in the country.

Despite the adverse decision in Panamagate case, the PML-N leadership has acted sanely, and expressed determination to keep the party intact and active. For this end the party now needs a charismatic, sagacious and practical kind of a person who has an appeal in the party ranks, is well versed in statecraft and has a certain level of acceptability among the other state institutions to avoid frictions.

The party leadership has many names before it but the most suitable and acceptable candidate to fill the vacant PM Office is Shehbaz Sharif, whose leadership qualities and record as a competent administrator and a diligent functionary are widely acknowledged.

The party parliamentary meeting, which was also attended by the coalition partners of the PML-N government, has agreed to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as next prime minister for which he will pass through election process to reach the national assembly. This process may take from 45-60 days and until then MNA Khwaja Muhammad Asif will serve as a make-shift premier.

There are two precedents of such transitory arrangement: The first one is related to Ch Shujaat Hussain, who served as prime minister just for 50 days (from June 30, 2004 to August 20, 2004) before the then finance minister Shaukat Aziz was elected to the national assembly and appointed prime minister subsequently. The other precedent was set by Shehbaz himself when Dost Muhammad Khosa performed as a temporary chief minister before the former assumed the CM office in 2008.

Shehbaz Sharif will contest the national assembly election from NA-120 (Lahore), the seat that stands vacant due to disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. The PTI’s women candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid, had lost 2013 election to Nawaz with a margin of 29,000 votes.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, is very much expected to also assume the office of PML-N president as majority tilt in the party is to his side. However, for the time being, party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq will fulfil responsibilities of this slot.

After elevation to the centre, Shehbaz will be badly missed in Punjab therefore he needs to put such a person in his place as could ensure continuity of his development projects with the same energy and efficiency. His son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been drilled to fit in his shoe, though many eyebrows can be raised from within the party and outside if Hazma would supplant his father in Punjab. In view of the observers, this may fortify the impression of promoting dynastic politics about the Sharifs and would also not suit the situation inside and outside the party.

The credentials of Shehbaz Sharif for the PM slot in many respects are higher than others within and without the party. His performance as an administrator is far better than others while Nawaz Sharif’s trust in him is exemplary. It is so much so that Nawaz, minutes before going into operation theatre for open heart surgery in London in May last year, had verbally willed for Shehbaz Sharif to head the party and look after other affairs of the government.

Also, Shehbaz is privy to many deals on economic and energy side which the federal government had reached with China, Turkey and other states. In the materialisation of CPEC and ongoing work of this project, Shehbaz Sharif has been playing a major role. As such the election of Shehbaz Sharif to the premiership will be a guarantee to the continuity of the CPEC, particularly the associated energy projects.

As chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif’s planning, vision and speed have been acknowledged while his efforts for saving public money in development schemes and transparency acclaimed at the public and the private level.

From inception in the CM office since 1997, Shehbaz Sharif set the examples which were admired by both military rulers and the establishment which highlights his acumen for coexistence with the institutions.

Another important feature of Shehbaz is his respectability and acceptance in the PML-N, which would go a long way to keep the intact at a time when the threats from politicians who joined it from loom large. There is hardly any controversy or issue wherein his name had even figured. Rather his reputation in the party goes for a firefighter in dispute and as a common friend. In the recent episode of Ch Nisar, wherein the interior minister publicly expressed his grievances against the party leadership, it was Shehbaz Sharif who played a pivotal role in calming down Nisar and preventing him from leaving his ministry and party immediately. Observers are expressing the hope that, Shehbaz will be able to convince Ch Nisar to remain an active and effective party leader and keep playing his role in governance.

SAJID ZIA