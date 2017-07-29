ISLAMABAD - Announcing to exploit all legal and constitutional options after prime minister’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said that they would go to the court of the people and no one could stop them from doing so and with the Grace of God Almighty would return victorious.

Addressing a press conference, former federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Zahid Hamid and former adviser to prime minister Barrister Zafarullah Khan gave the political and legal options the party had up its sleeve.

The PML-N leaders expressed serious reservations over the verdict but at the same time said that they would accept the verdict but under protest.

They said that they would implement the verdict in its true letter and spirit to uphold the supremacy of law and the constitution.

Barrister Zafarullah and former law minister Zahid Hamid pointed out the lacunae in the trial, investigation in the JIT and then disqualification of the prime minister by the apex court.

Even they expressed their serious reservations over the final verdict handed down by the larger bench comprising the judges, which had already given verdict against the prime minister.

Barrister Zafarullah said that the case in hand had no parallel in the legal history of the country and was contrary to the prevailing practices of jurisprudence where the verdict was handed down in the light of the documents, which otherwise could not be taken as admissible in the court of law.

He claimed that the whole findings of the JIT was mainly based on hearsay, which could not be taken as lawful evidence in the court of law adding that they had accepted the verdict under protest and would seek every available legal and constitutional option.

To a question, Barrister Zafarullah said that they would be looking into the option of filing review against the verdict.

He said that articles 62 and 63 were encroachments in the Constitution and needed to be rectified.

Kh Saad Rafique termed it a “black day” instead of a historic day as he said the Prime Minister of Pakistan was disqualified on the bases of the JIT report comprising “flimsy and weak evidence”.

He said that they had accepted the verdict to uphold the constitution and rule of law but they had serious reservations over the verdict, which they would definitely be challenging in the review petition of the case.

Rafique said that it was not for the first time that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was thrown out of the power as in 1999 his government had been dislodged because he had conducted the nuclear tests, while this time he was on his way to transform the country into an economic giant.

He also listed the CPEC as one of the reasons behind the dislodging of his government.

Rafique said that they would go to the court of the people as no one could stop them from approaching the people of Pakistan and would once again bounce back to power with full force.

He said that now the people of Pakistan had to think over it and they would bring radical changes in the system after coming to power where the overstepping of institutions into one another’s domain should be checked and no one could dislodge politically-elected government in such a fashion.

Rafique said that the only crime of Nawaz Sharif was that he wanted to take the country forward on the road to progress and prosperity.

To another question, he admitted that it was their failure that they could not rid the constitution of the encroachment of articles 62 and 63.

Rafique grilled Imran Khan and said that he was just a stooge in the hands some elements who had done Dharna-I, Dharna-II and then had given the call of lockdown of the federal capital.

He said that this euphoria would be over soon when Imran Khan would have to repent on his past acts.

Former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said that now Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would emerge stronger and now Nawaz Sharif would turn more lethal for the enemies of democracy and the incumbent political dispensation.

To a question, he said that the morale of Nawaz Sharif was high as he had seen even worse scenarios in his political career and would emerge victorious from this one as well.