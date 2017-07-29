Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Supreme Court’s (SC) decision over Panamagate has forced powerful and weak to stand in one row.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said, “Judiciary allowed dictators to amend the constitution,” adding that “court’s decision would be remembered for a long period of time.”

He further vowed to eliminate corrupt elements from his party.

Earlier on Friday, Nawaz Sharif relinquished his responsibilities as the prime minister of Pakistan following the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Papers case.

A Spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said despite reservations regarding different phases of the Panama case proceedings, the decision of the apex court will be implemented.

The spokesperson pointed out that, “During the course of the proceedings of the case, new precedence was set which we have not seen in the history of the country.”

“All the legal and constitutional options will be exercised regarding our reservations on the judgment,” the spokesperson added.