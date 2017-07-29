KARACHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the Supreme Court of Pakistan has delivered its verdict and it was now incumbent upon all the parties to accept it wholeheartedly.

He was addressing a press Conference at the PPP Media Cell along with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sherry Rehman, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and others.

He started his Press conference with a phrase of his mother Benazir Bhutto that “Nawaz Sharif may succeed in conspiring against me but one day he will cry. He will remember me and my father.”

The PPP chairman said the verdict has disapproved the contention that the disqualification of a prime minister posed a threat to democracy and the Parliament and the Assembly must complete its term.

“The PPP has always supported democracy, Parliament and state institutions and will continue to do so. It is unfortunate that by not resigning in time voluntarily and not offering himself for accountability according to law made by Parliament that the former prime minister only undermined the Parliament,” he said, adding the verdict would help in deterring corruption.

He said the PPP believes in across the board accountability of all sections of society and called upon the Parliamentary Committee on Accountability to urgently draft appropriate legislation to ensure across the board accountability.

He said the PPP would, in consultation with others parties in the Opposition, field candidate for the office of the prime minister.

“We are still undecided on the name of prime minister’s candidate from the party and will be discussing the issue within the party and with other parties and will decide it later,” he said. Responding to a query pertaining as to why PPP was taking credit of this outcome despite not being part of the petition filed in the apex court, Bilawal Bhutto

said that it was them who raised Panama issue immediately after its emergence and they had the separate strategy to raise this issue in Parliament rather than in courts due to some historic reasons.

He said that although they had openly opposed the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution but since this was a court decision, it should be fully accepted at all levels. Responding to a query as to whether the names of Sharif family be put on ECL after the decision, the PPP Chairman supported it and said that the Sharifs should face the similar situation as they created for others.

Speaking over their reservations on NAB and the apex court decision to ask NAB to inquire into the issue, Bilawal said that the apex court judge would be supervising the NAB proceedings which would ensure that the matter is not sent into doldrums.

He further said that if there would be PPP instead of Nawaz Sharif then the people would have sent them packing the day after this scandal was unearthed and the history would decided as if this decision could be compared from the decision against the Prime Minister of Larkana.

He further asked the courts to also decide on other pending cases specially the case of trial case of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Asghar Khan case and others. Earlier, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presided the meeting of the party’s senior leaders after the announcement of the SC’s verdict in Panama case to discuss the political situation in the country.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Farooq H Naik, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Taj Haider, Rehman Malik, Nisar Khuhro, Mian Manzoor Watto, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and others attended the meeting.