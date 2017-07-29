MIRPUR (AJK)-Dozens of PTI activists took out a rally to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Leaks case to disqualify former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others from holding public office.

PTI Mirpur President Ch Sideeque Advocate, Insaf Lawyers Forum President Sardar Jamil Sadiq Advocate and city President Ch Mansha led the rally which converged into a public meeting at Shaheed Chowk.

Sweets were distributed to the PTI activists and others to express pleasure over the SC verdict, what the jubilant PTI workers termed, reached in the greater national interests. Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the historical decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama case is in fact the victory of democracy which, what they observed, was massively abused by the corrupt ruling elite in the national politics under the garb of the democracy.

Meanwhile, AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan attended a consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N to discuss the current political situation in the country especially in the backdrop of the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, it was officially declared.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Nawaz Sharif at Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Friday, discussed the post judicial verdict on Panama case and also exchanged views on the present political situation of the country. AJK minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas and member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq Wassi also attended the meeting.