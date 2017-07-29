RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Friday that with the Supreme Court verdict, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif lost both power and respect.

While talking to the media at Lal Haveli, he claimed that the five member bench of Supreme Court disqualified Sharif on corruption charges. He said that Sharif and his lawyers had provided bogus documents to the JIT and the apex court and hid truth during the hearing of the Panama Papers case.

He said that he was right in saying that coffins and proofs would be brought out from the SC.

Ahmed alleged Sharif offered billion of rupees to members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and even to the judges of the Supreme Court to get a verdict of his choice.

He said neither the JIT nor the judges accepted the offer and performed their duty with honesty and commitment by completing investigation against the corruption of Sharifs and disqualifying the corrupt prime minister for life.

“Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif and MNA Hamza Shahbaz were never in the good book of Sharif and now after the verdict, the four seem very happy with the disqualification of Sharif,” he said.

He said that once former PM asked his party men to oust him (Rasheed) from Parliament but the situation has totally changed as the PM has to say goodbye to power corridors after apex court declared him not “Sadiq and Ameen”. He said that July 28 would be remembered as a day of victory.

“I never do politics on the basis of religion and sect rather on principals and services. All N league workers are like my brothers,” he said.

He said Sharif committed a political blunder by not forming ToRs despite a demand from the opposition. He said he advised PM to step down one year ago for his and his siblings’ involvement in corruption but he remained stick to power overlooking what was going on around him.

He thanked PTI chief Imran Khan and JI chief Siraj Ul Haq for supporting him in the legal battle in the Panamagate issue. He said that he had approached the PPP in this regard but got no response. He said that the opposition parties were hand in gloves with former PM to shield him from legal action.

Responding to comments of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said Nisar did not need to tender his resignation now as the whole cabinet has been dissolved after the disqualification of Sharif and Nisar would now be considered a former minister.

He said he had asked Nisar that the Express Train never wait for passengers. “But Nisar has missed his train,” he said.

Rasheed said that at the behest of Ishaq Dar the people of Rawalpindi were denied funds for development projects including hospitals, colleges, and Sheikh Rashid Expressway.

The AML chief also accused former federal minister of petroleum and natural resources Khaqan Abbasi of pocketing billion of rupees in kickbacks in the LNG import. He said that he would take Abbasi to the court to recover the money back.

He said that his lawyer would contest the legal notice sent to him by Hanif Abbasi for dubbing him a drug dealer. “I have ample proofs to prove Abbasi a drug peddler in the court and I will produce whenever I needed,” he said.

He said a mammoth public rally would be held in Liaquat Bagh on August 13. He said that the venue of the rally could be Lal Haveli in case the district administration refused to allow his party to stage the rally in Liaquat Bagh.