ISLAMABAD:- PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Friday was barred from entering the Supreme Court due to lack of pass. On the occasion, Mazari said her name was present on the list but the security personnel did not allow her entry into the court. "The officer told that my pass was dispatched to PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen’s residence," she added. Mazari said that even Members of National Assembly (MNAs) are not allowed to go inside for the hearing without pass which is quite strange thing.–INP