RAWALPINDI - Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, president of central Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), telephoned Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday and congratulated him for winning legal battle against former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case.

“The credit of success against House of Sharifs goes to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the MNA,” he said.

Ch Shujaat hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court of disqualifying PM Nawaz Sharif on grounds of not being “Sadiq” and “Ameen”.

He said the nation should be proud over the daring decision of the SCP that would help make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

PML-Q Central President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the historic verdict of the SCP proved that a team of five men could lead the country in the right direction.