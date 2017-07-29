RAHIM YAR KHAN (Online): A man and his three minor children are feared dead while a minor girl was rescued after the man along with the kids jumped into a canal due to sheer poverty.

According to police sources, one of the children was rescued while the search for the man identified as Ghulam Yasin and his three children is underway.

The police said that seven-year-old Sania was rescued near Airport police station when a milkman heard her crying for help. He pulled her out of the canal and took her to hospital.

The missing children are stated to be six-month-old, three-year-old and five-year-old.

The police have termed the incident a suicide attempt, stating that Ghulam Yasin attempted suicide due to sheer poverty as he had been unemployed.