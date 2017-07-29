LAHORE - Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif yesterday completed a hat trick of not completing his constitutional tenure as the prime minster. He has also become the first prime minister to have been disqualified under the articles 62 and 63 he had long defended despite suggestions from the PPP to undo these.

Though no prime minister in Pakistan could complete the mandated five-year tenure in office in the past 70 years, Mian Nawaz Sharif has the distinction of being the only chief executive who has been ousted from power thrice. He had met the same fate in the 1990s. His two governments in 1990s were dismissed on charges of corruption, but this time he has been ousted on the charges of being dishonest.

What led to his disqualification? After all, his name was not included in the Panama Papers first leaked to a German newspaper last year. The JIT also could not establish any direct involvement of the prime minister into the Panama case on the basis of its investigation. It was rather the non-disclosure of his Dubai assets (Capital FZE and Iqma) in the nomination papers which eventually became the immediate cause of his dismissal under Article 62.

But an in-depth analysis of developments taking place in the last four years suggest that prime minister would not have seen this day had he not made some tactical mistakes on the ill-advice of his courtiers. It transpired from the interior minister’s presser the other day that Nawaz Sharif would not listen to saner voices. He would manage all affairs of the state as well as that of the party with the help of a few ministers, his family members and bureaucrats. He chose to listen what was music to his ears. But eventually he had to face up to the reality one day that he was no more the prime minister.

His relations with the military establishment got strained in the very first year in power when the prime minister decided to pursue a treason case against an ex-army chief General Pervez Musharraf who overthrew his government in 1999. Certainly, this important decision was made on the advice of his kitchen cabinet. Though the government later had to give a safe exit to Pervez Musharraf seemingly under pressure from the powers that be, the move sowed the seeds of tense relations with the military which viewed it as an insult to the institution.

Side by side, the issue of recounting of votes in the four constituencies got impetus in 2014. Since the government did not give a damn to PTI’s demand, the country witnessed over four-month long sit-in in the heart of the capital which virtually paralysed everything. Apparently, the APS Peshawar incident had forced the PTI chief to call off the agitation, but analysts believe General Raheel Sharif played a crucial role to avert a political crisis the government was unable to resolve on its own. The PML-N leadership heaved a sigh of relief at that time as a big threat to their government was over now.

The year 2015 was relatively calm, but the people saw General Raheel Sharif dominating the political scene till his retirement in November 2016. He seemed to have taken over the control of some key issues of foreign policy which come under the civilian domain. In matters of internal security, he was also seen in the driving seat. It was in his tenure that Rangers were called in Punjab and Sindh to crush the terrorists.

Panama scandal hit the government in April 2016. The government remained in a state of denial throughout the Supreme Court proceedings on the Panama case. In the meanwhile, the issue of Dawn leaks surfaced out of the blue. As the government took long to wind up the case, the people once again saw the civilian and military leadership standing face-to-face. Though the controversial tweet was finally withdrawn by the military side, and the political leadership seemingly emerged victorious, the issue was not over yet. It could not be established whether it was a concocted story or based on some inside information purposely leaked to the paper. It was, however, termed a security breach implying thereby that the information was correct.

It is now a common knowledge that it happened mainly due to mishandling of the issue by the media cell set up at the prime minister house.

In case of the JIT, Nawaz Sharif approved a strategy to make the Supreme Court-formed body highly controversial in the public eye. Some party stalwarts and ministers were entrusted with the task of making hard-hitting statements against the JIT. Covert attacks were also made on the Panama bench of the apex court. The idea was to make it difficult for the Supreme Court to pass an adverse verdict against the Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif also started addressing public meetings in different cities. Without naming the judiciary and the army, he would covertly hold the two institutions responsible for what he would call a conspiracy being hatched against his government. It was certainly done on the advice of some ministers and non-elected people (bureaucrats). But the PML-N strategy to confront the opponents backfired. The Supreme Court took strong exception to the statements coming from the government which left no room for the judges to take a lenient view of the matter.

Not long ago, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who headed the Panama bench is on record having observed during hearing of a case that the words ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ were vague and impracticable. This plea could have been used in favour of Nawaz Sharif in this case.

Apart from the mishandling of Panama issue, another political mistake of not undoing the Articles 62 and 63 as proposed by the PPP at the time of 18th Amendment and on later occasions, also landed him in trouble. Now, Nawaz Sharif has become the first prime minister to have been disqualified under these articles he had supported in the past.