OKARA-A worker of PML-N broke a Tv set and utensils after hearing the news of disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Friday.

Muhammad Akbar hailing from suburbs of Okara got enraged after the SC announced decision of the PM's disqualification and directions to NAB for reference against him.

He smashed the Tv set, utensils. Wife and children of the Akbar fled from house and took shelter in neighbouring house.