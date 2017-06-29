SARGODHA - Revenue record preserved since 1850 was burnt to ashes in a mysterious fire erupted in the record room of district courts here the other night.

According to official sources, Rescue 1122 overcame the fire after hectic struggle of three hours.

It is to be noted that an official appointed at record room was allegedly involved in setting ablaze official records in past while another had faced anti-corruption cases. Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha ordered probe into the incident.

People expressed grave concerns over loss of precious and rare records of public property and also records of essential cases in the fire incident. They demanded thorough investigation into the incident so that mystery behind the fire incident could be unveiled.