A doctor said Thursday four more victims of last week’s oil tanker fire have died, raising the death toll to 173.

Abdul Basit said the four men were among dozens of injured who were brought to a main government hospital in the city of Multan after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames. Basit said doctors are still treating 37 others.

Palestinian president offers condolences

President of Palestine Mahmood Abbas telephoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed grief over the heavy loss of lives and injuries in the oil tanker fire incident.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Sharif said, “The Bahawalpur incident was a very tragic accident that had occurred on the eve of Eidul Fitr and the entire nation was struck with grief.”

“The government has taken all possible measures to help the victims.” He also thanked the Palestinian president for his concern and empathy.

Medical assistance

The truck, carrying some 25,000 litres (6,600 gallons) of gasoline, was traveling from Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed on a highway outside the town of Bahawalpur early on Sunday.

Alerted by an announcement over a mosque loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck was leaking fuel, scores of villagers rushed to the scene to collect the spilled fuel when the blaze ignited. The wreck had exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who visited the Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur on Monday, ordered that more of those most critically hurt be transferred to bigger hospitals in the area.

Sharif cut short his trip abroad and rushed back home, reaching Bahwalpur on Monday to visit the victims and console the affected families. Sharif also announced Rs2 million as financial assistance for each family that had lost a family member in the highway inferno. He also handed over checks of Rs1 million for each burned victim being treated at the hospital in Bahawalpur.

“This is not compensation, no compensation is possible for precious human life, but it is to help the affected families in distress,” he said, expressing his prayers for those killed and for a speedy recovery of the burned victims.

Scene of horror

Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and were identified through DNA testing.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life. Victims trapped in the fireball. They were screaming for help,” said Abdul Malik, a police officer who was among the first to arrive on the scene of horror in Punjab.

When the flames subsided, he said, “We saw bodies everywhere, so many were just skeletons. The people who were alive were in really bad shape.”

Some of the most badly burned were immediately evacuated by Army helicopters to Multan. The dead included men, women and children.

The disaster struck on the eve of Eidul Fitr that follows the holy month of Ramazan. While Saudi Arabia and most other Muslim countries celebrated the holiday Sunday, Pakistanis marked it on Monday.

The scope of Sunday’s tragedy was a first in Pakistan but in cases of massive oil leaks in impoverished countries, many of the poorest and least educated often rush to the scene to collect the spilled fuel, unaware of the grave danger they face. In recent years, such incidents have been reported in Nigeria and Sudan.