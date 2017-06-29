Babar Awan has resigned from his senate seat today.

Awan handed in his resignation letter to the Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani.

Addressing the resignation to Rabbani and President Mamnoon Hussain, Awan wrote, “I strongly hope that under your leadership the Upper House of Parliament will continue to protect the rights of weaker classes, backward areas, minorities and women.”

Awan had recently made an announcement that he would be joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He would thus be concluding his two-decade-long association with the PPP.

“Allah guided me towards the right path. And today after 21 years long association, I announce to resign from basic membership of PPP,” he stated.

Awan has served as minister for law and justice during the previous tenure, of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). However, he parted ways with the party owing to differences with Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.