Multan/Bahawalpur - The death toll in Ahmadpur East tragedy is continuously rising as 22 more injured of the oil tanker blast including the driver of the tanker died in Nishtar Hospital Multan, taking the total of the deceased to 164.

Sources disclosed on Wednesday that the tanker driver Gull Muhammad along with 58 other injured was brought to Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital for treatment. However, he and 21 others succumbed to their injuries. Sources said that 38 other injured were still under treatment at the Burn Unit and eight of them were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said that over 60 doctors have been deployed at the Burn Unit and the injured are being given high quality treatment and care facilities. He said that the condition of many injured had got stable and all out efforts were being made to save their lives.

Meanwhile, former provincial minister Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, MPA Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and MNA Javed Ali Shah visited burn unit and handed cheques worth Rs. 1 million to each injured of the tragedy.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited injured of Ahmad Pur East incident at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Nishtar Medical University vice chancellor and Burn Centre at Nishtar Hospital Incharge updated the COAS on treatment, Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The COAS appreciated role and efforts of first responders to the tragic incident including civil administration, motorway and Punjab police, local volunteers and hospitals staff.

He said crises management is a joint national responsibility and Army performs its duty in aid of civil administration. He assured civil administration of Army's continued full support in taking best care of the victims. The COAS said that learning from such avoidable incidents there is a requirement to have national public awareness campaign to safeguard against recurrence. Later, the COAS met families of Army Shuhadas at Multan Garrison and lauded their great sacrifices. He said that nation is proud of them as nothing is more sacred than laying one's life for the country. Commander Multan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar accompanied the COAS during the visit.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday said the tragic incidents like the oil-tanker tragedy might take place due to illiteracy and ignorance. Talking to the media after offering Eid prayer here, he said they could realize the pain of the heirs of victims of oil-tanker tragedy and celebrated Eid ul Fitr with simplicity.

He prayed for the departed souls and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Bahawalpur said that in Ahmadpur East Incident, 125 persons were buried in a mass grave, dead bodies were shifted to Ahmadpur East through 17 trucks, for the burial of dead bodies 100 feet long and 8 feet wide 6 lines were dug, 30 to 35 dead bodies were buried in each line, each grave is 6 feet long and 2.5 feet wide. DNA test samples of all the dead bodies have been completed, DNA samples of 86 families have been taken, he detailed.

On Tuesday 125 persons were buried in mass graves for the victims of Ahmadpur East incident at Ahmadpur East’s Basti Nazeerabad, on the second day of Eid dead bodies have been shifted to Ahmadpur East through 17 trucks, all the graves, caskets and trucks were marked so that their identification can be made easy. 300 employees of different departments arrived there for the digging of graves.

According to the hospital sources 23 dead bodies have already been handed over to their families which were identified by their families, for the burial of victims trucks arrived at Quaid e Azam Medical College where dead bodies in caskets were moved through 17 trucks to Ahmadpur East’s Basti Nazeerabad.

According to the DNA reports all caskets have been marked so that families can identify the dead bodies of the victims. Funeral prayers of all the dead bodies have been said there in which large number of People participated.

The Namaz e Janaza was attended by Minister of State, Eng Balighur Rehman, parliamentarians, Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, officials and a large number of people.

Death toll of the victims have been risen to 162 till the filing of the reports while driver of the oil tanker Gul Muhammad also passed away today in Nishtar Hospital Multan, earlier Police has lodged the FIR against Gul Muhammad for fleeing the scene after the incident.

