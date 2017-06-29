MIRPUR (AJK) - The monsoon season started in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday after the area lashed with torrential rain which played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district, causing financial loss to the people.

The official sources said that Mirpur district has been in the grip of heavy rain since Tuesday breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rain water. The rain was continuing intermittently on Wednesday.

The rain partially affected the electricity, traffic and telecommunication system in certain areas of Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas during the windstorm which lasted for over an hour on Tuesday. The torrential rain coupled with windstorm hit various parts of the city, affecting the daily life. The low-lying Mirpur-Kotli Highway and other city streets inundated with heavy rainy water had disturbed the vehicular traffic for several hours. Land sliding was also reported in various sectors of the recently developed The New City in Mirpur. It caused cracks in several residential buildings in the New City, dwellers said, adding that the traffic was also disturbed due to land sliding in various sectors of the model city.

The downpour also affected the labourers, working at different construction sites in the AJK. More rain is expected in the ground as well as the upper catchments of the AJK.