PESHAWAR:- Earthquake tremors jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir and Malakand on Wednesday morning. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck at a depth of 213 kilometers and its epicentre was Hindukush region in Afghanistan.–APP