PESHAWAR:- Earthquake tremors jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir and Malakand on Wednesday morning. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck at a depth of 213 kilometers and its epicentre was Hindukush region in Afghanistan.–APPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 29-Jun-2017 here.
Earthquake jolts different parts of KP
comments powered by Disqus