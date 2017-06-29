Islamabad - Pakistan has launched a crackdown against the elements trying to fan sectarianism in the country through a social media campaign.

Officials said Pakistan Army as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched efforts to trace out the hostile foreign intelligence agencies’ agents and anti-state elements running the propaganda campaign.

The Army on Wednesday also called for a unified national response to the ‘malicious campaign’ to give a sectarian colour to the recent terrorist attacks, with the army chief saying that every martyred is equal in status regardless of sect or ethnicity.

The army will not allow the enemy plans to use terrorism as a tool for fanning sectarianism in the country to succeed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa as saying.

“Having failed to divide us through terrorism, our enemy is now trying to target and fragment us along sectarian/ethnic lines, which merits a unified national response,” said a press release from army’s media wing.

The people of Pakistan need to be cognisant of the campaign, by hostile intelligence agencies and anti-state elements, which is also unwittingly being spread on social media, ISPR said. The army is closely following the situation, it added.

“For us every shaheed [martyred]/injured is equal, regardless of sect/ethnicity and indeed is a great loss,” it quoted Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying.

“We all are Pakistanis and Muslims who fully respect the religious rights of our Pakistani minorities,” he said.

According to the ISPR, the army chief interacted with religious clergy of all sects over the last few days to seek their involvement in defeating the “campaign” to create sectarian tension.

The army iterated that those responsible for the bombings in Parachinar shall be brought to law and the victims will be compensated without any discrimination.

“Alhamdulillah, we have brought security situation in country including Fata under control and shall not allow its regression at any cost,” said army chief.

Gen Bajwa was to spend the second day of Eid in Parachinar, where at least 72 people died and 200 others were injured in twin blasts last Friday. However, his visit was postponed due to bad weather.

Shia Muslims in Parachinar, capital of Kurram Agency in the tribal belt, are protesting against the attack claimed by the banned Sunni organisation, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami, which has been involved a number of high-profile terrorist activities over past few years.

In a related development, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan has taken a serious notice of the social media campaign to fan sectarianism in the country.

According to official sources, he directed the cybercrime wing of FIA to trace the elements behind this malicious campaign and take strict action against them.

He said the country is facing multiple challenges at this time and there is dire need of national unity and harmony.

He appealed religious leaders of all the sects to play their due role for inter sect harmony and raise voice against those elements who are promoting sectarianism through their nefarious designs.

He also contacted Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony to prepare a strategy in consultations with religious leaders of all the sects.

In the days leading up to Eid, the country saw a spate of terror attacks that left at least 90 people dead.

Also on Friday, the day terrorists hit at Parachinar, at least 14 people including 10 policemen were killed in a blast targeting police in Quetta that was claimed by both the militant Islamic State group and the Jamaatul Ahrar.

In Karachi, four policemen were killed in a drive-by shooting as they opened their fast at a roadside restaurant the same day.

On Wednesday, the sit-in by the bereaved, who have gathered in Shaheed Park in Parachinar, entered its sixth day. They said they would end the sit-in after Gen Bajwa and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar came to negotiate with them.

Earlier on Monday, the victim families and other locals offered Eid prayers at the protest venue and held special prayers.

On Sunday, Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt reached Parachinar and assured the families of martyrs and local tribes that those responsible behind the attack would be traced.

The corps commander addressed a local jirga and emphasised that the role and participation of locals in support of security forces is vital in bringing back normalcy in Parachinar, said a statement by the ISPR. Lt Gen Butt also visited the injured in hospital and offered prayers for the martyrs.