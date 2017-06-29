The four-member team constituted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the sugar mill record tampering case is likely to finalise its report on today.

The team headed by FIA Anti-Corruption Wing Director Maqsood-ul-Hassan, commenced work soon after the Eid break.

The team was formed on the directives of the Supreme Court after the JIT had submitted its second report alleging that the SECP Chairperson Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi and Executive Director Ali Azeem were tampering the records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills the team had asked for. The JIT stated it also asked for the documents of all the past enquiries carried out against the Sharif family, but the SECP denied of any such enquiry being carried out in the past.

“A witness said that the SECP chairperson directed that the record of enquiries not be searched,” stated the report. “The SECP chief also ordered the tampering of records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Azeem changed it from the past dates. Azeem was also nominated by the SECP chairperson for inclusion in the JIT, to sabotage the investigation.”