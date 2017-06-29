SHEIKHUPURA/ GUJRAT/ TOBA TEK SINGH/HAFIZABAD - Twelve people including four women and a minor girl perished in different incidents during Eid days.

In Sheikhupura, five members of a family including three women were killed while 18 others got injured critically in collision between a van and bus near Manawala.

The family was on the way back home from picnic at the bank of River Ravi near Balloki Headworks when the accident occurred in the Manawala police precincts. Sharifan Bibi, her husband Tanveer Ahmed, sister Zubaida Bibi were killed on the spot while Sanaullah and Razia Bibi sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The injured were identified as Shehzad, 10, Balqees, 14, Ayesha, 18, Fauzia, 28, Talha, 12, and Amin, 35. Six injured are stated to be in critical condition in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

In Gujrat, at least 57 road accidents were reported during Eid days in which two boys lost their lives. Saqlain, 20, of Hariawala Chowk was killed in collision between two motorbikes on Shadiwal Road.

In another incident, Haider, 12, of Baradari Gujrat was on his way on a motorbike when the bike rammed into a car head-on. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot.

In Toba Tek Singh, a gypsy woman was electrocuted on Wednesday. Jannat Bibi was staying along with her family at Khumanan Wala Road. When it was raining, she touched live electricity wire in an attempt to switch off a pedestal fan. As a result, she received severe electrical shocks and died instantly. In another incident, dead body of a five-year-old girl was fished out of Gogera Branch Canal near Moongi Bangla in Gojra. Police shifted the body to Gojra THQ Hospital for autopsy. Identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained, police said. In Hafizabad, three persons including a minor boy were killed in three different incidents at three different places on Eid day.

A 70-year-old woman Safia Bibi was fatally injured when she was hit by a van No. 2684 when she was crossing the Kassoki road. She died of injuries before any medical aid could be made available to her. The van driver ran away after the mishap. However, the police have impounded the van and registered a case against the driver.

A 8th class student in Thatha Bahma village died before any medical aid could be made available to him due to snake bite. The deceased Muhammad Adil was cutting fodder for his cattle when a venomous snake bit him.

An eleven-year-old boy Ibad Hassan of Sooianwala was drowned in Q.B. link canal near the village on Eid day while beating the heat. Despite frantic efforts by the divers, his body could not be located.

