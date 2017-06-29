Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has slammed US President Donald Trump for declaring Kashmiri rebel leader and Hizbul Muhahidin chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist.

In series of tweets, Khan criticised US foreign policy stating that it has lost all morality and justice and now only based on ‘arms sales and financial benefits’.

Trump-Modi statement has removed fig leaf of morality & justice in US foreign policy which is now only based on arms sales & financial gains — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2017





The PTI chairman further stated that by calling Kashmiri freedom movement as terrorism, USA is standing with oppressor India as it supports oppressor in Palestine.

By trying to lump indigenous Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism Trump siding with oppressor India as US supports oppressor in Palestine https://t.co/RfcU8q0W6M — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2017





While mentioning Indian interference in Afghanistan, Khan said that US has not right to give India the role of interventionist in Afghanistan because it is Pakistan that shares border with it.

Trump has no business giving India an interventionist role in Afghanistan when, unlike India, it is Pak that shares border with Afghanistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2017





Khan asserted that Trump’s Afghan policy will further aggravate already deteriorating situation and will prevent resolution of the issue.

Trump's Afghan policy will only aggravate the already deteriorating situation there & prevent resolution of the conflict. https://t.co/Datr4iWHyf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2017

The U.S. State Department’s announcement on Monday coincided with an official visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington. It said Syed Salahuddin “has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.”

But to his vast Kashmiri following, Salahuddin, 71, is seen as a hero and his cause of ousting India from the mostly Muslim region is considered just.

Salahuddin is now based on the Pakistani side of the divided territory, where he leads Kashmir’s largest indigenous rebel group fighting Indian rule across a heavily militarized de-facto border. The group, Hizbul Mujahideen, says the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir should be absorbed by Pakistan, reuniting the two sides as the single territory that existed before India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947.