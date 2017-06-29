ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday said the US-India joint statement issued from Washington after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting was “singularly unhelpful” in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in South Asia.

A joint statement released after a meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi this week urged Pakistan not to let the terrorists use its soil against other countries. It also called upon Islamabad to bring the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot and other cross-border terror attacks in India, to justice.

The US-India statement comes at a time when Pakistan is going through a difficult phase of ties with neighbours – India, Afghanistan and Iran. The relation with the US is also shabby.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said: “We have taken note of the US-India joint statement issued from Washington DC on June 27, 2017. The joint statement is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region. By failing to address key sources of tension and instability in the region, the statement aggravates an already tense situation.”

It said the Modi-Trump meeting was a missed opportunity to induce India to alter its policies inimical to peace in the region. “India’s persistent gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and state-backed persecution of religious minorities in India need to be replaced by respect for basic human dignity, protection of life, property and freedom of speech. Democratic stewardship, as claimed in the statement, demands that as a minimum,” it said.

The statement said Pakistan firmly believed in the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and supports the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self determination –a right promised to them by the international community through repeated UN Security Council resolutions.

“Any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous Kashimiri struggle with terrorism, and to designate individuals supporting the right to self determination as terrorists is unacceptable. Equally unacceptable is the wilful disregard of the atrocities being committed by [the] Indian security forces against innocent Kashimiri civilians. This undermines the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. It endangers peace and security in the region,” it said.

Pakistan, the statement said, stands ready and committed to resolve all outstanding disputes, especially Kashmir, with India through peaceful means and in accordance with the UN resolutions that underscore the importance of addressing the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

It added: “No country has sacrificed as much as Pakistan, not only in material resources but in lives. Through relentless security operations, we have achieved significant success in eliminating terrorists and their networks from our soil without discrimination. We are committed to bring the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from our soil. Pakistan expects the international community to unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism.

Regrettably, the foreign ministry said, “those who seek to appropriate a leadership role in the fight against terror, are themselves responsible for much of the terror unleashed in recent years in Pakistan. India has supported the Tehrik-i-Taliban as a proxy against Pakistan from across the border. India’s culpability in creating this further source of regional insecurity cannot be ignored.”

Pakistan, the statement said, was also deeply concerned on the sale of advanced military technologies to India. Such sales accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability in South Asia.

“This further emboldens India to adopt aggressive military doctrines and even contemplate military adventurism. Transfers of modern military hardware and technologies as well as repeated exceptions made for India have dis-incentivised India to engage in efforts to establish a strategic restraint regime and durable security architecture in the region,” it said.

‘Matter of concern’

Earlier on Tuesday Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said it was matter of great concern that the US administration had started speaking India’s language. “It seems as though the blood of Kashmiris in not at all important to the US, and international laws relating to human rights do not apply to Kashmir,” Nisar said.

Accusing the Indian government of serious human rights violations in the held Kashmir, and of trying to paint ‘freedom fighters as terrorists’, Nisar said Indian acts should concern every principled nation.

The interior minister said that deliberately overlooking ‘the worst kind of state terrorism’ in IHK has not only adversely impacted the values of justice and international principles, but also laid bare the double standards of powers who claim to champion human rights and democratic values. Nisar also reiterated Pakistan’s stance to support Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Trump’s trade target

In his meeting on Monday, US President Trump urged Indian PM Narendra Modi to do more to relax Indian trade barriers The duo took great pains to stress the importance of a strong US-Indian relationship. At a closely watched first meeting between the two, Trump and Modi appeared to get along well.

Reportedly, Modi pulled in Trump for a bear hug on the stage as the cameras rolled in the Rose Garden. “I deeply appreciate your strong commitment to the enhancement of our bilateral relations,” Modi told him.

Trump was also warm but made clear he sees a need for more balance in the US-India trade ties in keeping with his campaign promise to expand American exports and create more jobs at home. Last year the US trade deficit with India neared $31 billion.

Trump said he was pleased about an Indian airlines recent order of 100 new American planes and that the US looked forward to exporting more energy, including major long-term contracts to purchase American natural gas.

Modi came to Washington looking to revitalise a relationship that thrived under former president Barack Obama but has appeared to flag as Trump courted India’s rival China in an effort to persuade Beijing to do more to rein in North Korea. Trump accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India, the White House said in a statement, but no time frame was given for the trip.

Modi harked back to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan to stress that his agenda for his country was little different than Trump’s. Trump did not mention US differences with India on immigration and the Paris climate accord.

As they met, a Pentagon agency said the US State Department has approved the possible sale to India of a Boeing C-17 transport aircraft with an estimated cost of $366 million.

The US also has offered to sell a naval variant of the Predator drone made by US defence contractor General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the White House said in a statement – a deal that would be worth more than $2 billion. The US has become the leading supplier of defence equipment to India, signing contracts worth more than $15 billion since 2008.

Indian officials reject suggestions that Modi’s “Make in India” platform is protectionist and complain about the US regulatory process for generic pharmaceuticals and rules on fruit imports.

Among the Indian business executives in Washington for Modi’s visit was Ajay Singh, chairman of Indian budget airline SpiceJet, which in January announced a deal to buy up to 205 aircraft from Boeing, worth up to $22 billion at list prices. Singh told Reuters that according to the US Department of Commerce, the deal would sustain up to 132,000 jobs.

“As our economy grows ... we can potentially create a lot of jobs for Americans in the US,” he said. Boeing has estimated India will need 1,850 new aircraft worth $265 billion by 2036 to meet demand for air travel.

China comes to Pak defence

China came to Pakistan’s defence saying Pakistan was at the frontline in the battle against terrorism and the world should acknowledge its efforts.

“We are opposed to all forms of terrorism. We have also clearly stated that we oppose linking terrorism with certain countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

Kang added: “We have to say that Pakistan stands at the frontline of counter-terrorism fight and has been making efforts in this regard. We think that [the] international communication against terrorism should be enhanced and stepped up and the international community should give full recognition to Pakistan in its efforts in this regard.”

In a separate statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had demonstrated longstanding commitment of combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “The people and Government of Pakistan have rendered immense sacrifices in both blood and treasure to end this scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international community,” he said. Zakaria said that the 70-year-old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir was legitimate.