QUETTA - Balochistan Liberation Army important commander Abdul Rasool aliases 'Ustad', 'Borjon' and 'Boss' Wednesday surrendered to security forces along with a group of his followers and ammunition.

Security officials said that Abdul Rasool was involved in terrorist activities in Pasni, Kulanch, Dashat and Mand areas of Balochistan. According to security officials, the surrender was possible due to effective intelligence and successful security operations. The BLA commander handed over arms and was in turn given Pakistani flag. They vowed to work for the security and development of Pakistan. The surrender will go a long way in improving lasting peace and stability in areas of Balochistan, security officials said.

Meanwhile Police and bomb disposal squad on Tuesday foiled a sabotage act and recovered and defused explosive material in Quetta.

Police sources said that the explosive material was hidden in a suspicious bag spotted at the Sabzal Road to carry out sabotage act. Police along with experts from bomb disposal squad reached the site and defused the explosive device. Police have also registered a case and started investigation.





our staff reporter