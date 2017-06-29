GUJRANWALA - A person was gunned down while two others were injured for showing resistance in a robbery incident at Commissioner Road.

Three armed men intruded on the house of one Saifullah and held all the family members at gunpoint. Meanwhile, Saifullah and his son showed resistance, on which armed men opened fire.

Resultantly, Saifullah, his Father Fazal and son Zain received bullet injuries while the robbers succeeded to decamp with cash and gold ornaments. All the injured persons were rushed to DHQ Hospital where Saifullah succumbed to injuries.