LAHORE: Rain along with dust storm and gusty winds occurred in a number of areas in North Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, Mirpurkhas divisions, while over scattered places in Multan, Zhob and Quetta divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light moderate rain is going on over Lahore and Karachi and other parts of the country.

Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and likely to weaken during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is also still affecting upper parts of the county and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

The Met department forecast that more rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at scattered places including lower Sindh Hyderabad, Karachi, MirpurKhas, Tharparkar, Sh Benazirabad divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

There is risk of landslides in hilly areas of upper KP Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

In Karachi Landhi 47mm rain recorded, North Karachi 48mm, Badin 46mm, Thatta 8, Dir 39mm, Pattan 14 mm, Risalpur 9mm, Bannu 8mm, Kohat 7mm, Saidu Sharif, Balakot 2mm. In Punjab Gujrat 15, Kasur 8, Lahore 3mm, Gujranwala 02, GB: Bagrote 08, Gilgit, Bunji 06, Chillas, Astore 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 08, Zhob 07, Khuzdar 02.

Met office officer explained that these rain and thundershowers over Punjab is due to a Western Disturbance over Western Himalayas as well as an induced cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab state of India.

High temperatures were recorded in Turbat and Lasbela.

Light sprinkle of rain turned the Punjab capital metropolis temperature pleasant. The weather persisted for last two days and turned the Eid enjoyable for Lahoris who spent their afternoons in the public parks. Families visited the parks along with children who enjoyed the swing.

The passengers who are returning to Lahore after spending Eid at their native town also enjoyed the city’s weather. A number of families visited several eateries to spend their time and enjoy the weather. Load-shedding also continued despite the change in weather.