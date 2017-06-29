The family of slain traffic police constable Attaullah who died after being hit by a vehicle of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Majeed Achakzai in Quetta has refuted claims of entering into an agreement with the MPA.

Attaullah’s son Moazzam revealed that they have not made their peace with the MPA. He insists that his family will not pardon Achakzai for the death of the police constable.

Moazzam says that their thumbprints were taken on an empty stamp paper forcibly.

Attaullah’s family sources have disclosed that Dera Ghazi Khan’s political personalities are being used for the conciliation whereas the forced signatures on the agreement were taken on June 25.

The purported agreement was signed by Achakzai’s representative Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Rafique Tareen, Attaullah’s widow, son and brothers.

The deputy commissioner went to the slain constable’s residence on June 24 and gave Rs200,000 to the family. However; on media query Tareen adopted stance that he went to Attaullah’s house to offer fateha and express condolences.

According to the purported agreement, the family will be liable to cooperate in the case against Achakzai if slain Attaullah is honoured and acknowledged by the government as a martyr, his son is recruited as a government employee and the family is given pension until completion of 60 years from the time late Attaullah was commissioned.