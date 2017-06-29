ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) session is expected to be summoned in the second week of July to discuss a heavy agenda including the joint investigation report (JIT) report.

The opposition parties are set to seek response from the government side on various matters including alleged impediments in the working of the JIT by state institutions, recent wave of terrorism in Quetta, Parachinar, Karachi, and Ahmadpur Sharkia oil tanker incident etc.

Meanwhile, independent MNA from Dera Ghazi Khan Jamshed Dasti will also attend the proceedings as NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has issued his production orders during the 43rd NA session.

Political sources said that Dasti would make attempt to speak on “point of order” against the Punjab government for arresting him.

"Opposition parties will also request NA speaker to give floor to Dasti, if the independent MNA was ignored by the speaker," a PTI MNA, desiring not to be named told The Nation.

"Opposition can also raise strong protest if Punjab government would ignore the production order of Dasti," he said. Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, in a previous NA session, had also asked the speaker to issue production order of Dasti as per parliamentary tradition.

The opposition will also demand from the government to give detailed briefing on recent terrorist incidents and working of the National Action Plan (NAP). All political parties from both sides of the aisle will also congratulate Pakistan cricket team on their recent victory in Champions Trophy.





Our Staff Reporter