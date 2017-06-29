MULTAN - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Muhammad Yar, who was declared proclaimed offender by an accountability court in November, 2016.

According to details accused persons namely Mian Naveed Aziz proprietor Pak Mushroom Project, Khurram Shehzad (Accounts Manager), Shahid Iqbal Alias Mudasir, Marketing Manager, Ghulam Farid Alias Danish Regional Manager and Muhammad Yar in the capacity of Zonal Manager of Pak Mushroom Project cheated members of general public to the tune of Rs7.60 million, and subsequently disappeared.

Upon completion of investigation, reference No. 02/2015 was filed in Accountability Court on 26.01.2015 which is under trial at present. The warrants for arrest of the accused were issued by accountability court Multan.

Arrested Accused Muhammad Yar s/o Ahmed Yar was Zonal Manger of the Pak Mushroom Project who used to visit members of public and lure them to invest in Pak Mushroom Project Company on the promise of extra profit. Accused Muhammad Yar s/o Ahmed Yar did not join investigation and remained at large and subsequently accused was declared proclaimed offender on 23.11.2016. On 27-6-2017, the accused was arrested and produced before the court. The court has granted physical custody of accused for two days.