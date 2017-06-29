Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has called for the Nuclear Suppliers Group to establish and adhere to more objective and non-discriminatory criteria to ensure equal treatment of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) applicants for the Group's membership, reported Radio Pakistan.

Taking part in a debate in the UN Security Council on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, she said granting of discriminatory waivers to some states was another challenge to non-proliferation norms and rules.

Maleeha Lodhi noted that such special arrangements carried obvious proliferation risks and opened up the possibility of diverting material intended for peaceful uses to military purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, the United Nations disarmament Chief Izumi Nakamitsu called for stronger international cooperation to prevent terrorists from accessing and using weapons of mass destruction.