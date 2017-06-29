KOTLI - A man was killed and three others, including a woman, injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Indian forces opened fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, local police said.

The casualties occurred in the Nakyal sector in southern Kotli district after shelling began in the area at about 3:30pm, with Indian troops using small arms, automatic weapons and mortars, according to local officials.

Abdul Wahab, son of Haji Razzaq, was hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell when he was on his way to Dothilla village, which lies along the restive LoC, police official Khurshid Ahmed was quoted as saying.

The 22-year old victim, who ran a shop in Nakyal bazar, died on the spot, he added.

Elsewhere, Mohammad Shakil, 25, was injured in Balakot, Asif Mahmood, 28, was injured in Mohra Gimb and Safeera Bibi, 32, was injured in Bohail Colony.

They were hospitalised in District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, police official Idrees Ahmed said.

“The shelling was so intense that people could not evacuate their injured persons to the nearest health facility for a long time,” he said.

“It continued till evening, intermittently, but has stopped now,” added an official.

Military sources and locals said that Pakistani troops “effectively” responded to Indian shelling.

Indian troops also resorted to small arms fire in Chakothi sector in Jhelum valley district, but there was no report of any “major losses” from there, according to Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hamid Kiani.

The heavily militarised LoC that splits the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir between Pakistan and India has been tense for quite some time.

Last casualties were also reported from Nakyal sector on June 22, when a woman and a young girl were injured in Indian shelling.

Earlier, two men were injured in the Samahni sector of Bhimber district on June 15. Prior to that, two teenagers were killed and three others injured in the Tatta Pani sector of Kotli district on June 12.