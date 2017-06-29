KHYBER AGENCY:- Pakistani border security greeted Afghan officials on Eid-ul-Fitr and presented them sweets at Torkham crossing on Monday. As per the official report, on Eid day, Torkham administration officials flanked by forces’ personnel exchange Eid greetings with Afghan counterparts at the border and as goodwill presented them a box of sweets. The Afghan border security officials thanked Pakistani officials and wished many returns of the day to them.–AHMAD NABI

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two brotherly neighbouring countries and would always share together moments of joy and grief, the Afghan officials remarked.

