Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama Leaks has summoned former chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

Lieutenant General (r) Syed Muhammad Amjad was the first NAB Chairman during General Musharraf regime.

Amjad investigated the Huddaiybia Paper Mills Scandal and he will record his statement as a witness in front of JIT.

On April 20th, Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

The five-judge bench, featuring Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, considered the evidence presented by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Watan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In the 540-page verdict, the five-member bench, that was divided 3-2 over the decision, said that the NAB Chairman has failed to cooperate with the investigation, and the FIA has failed to curb white collar crimes, necessitating the formulation of the JIT.

The Supreme Court has asked the JIT to investigate the money trail issued by the Prime Minister. The team would include officials from the NAB, FIA, ISI, MI and the State Bank of Pakistan.