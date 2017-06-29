Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has announced compensations for the killed and injured of Parachinar blast today, reported Waqt News.

According to official sources, the premier has announced Rs1 million for families of dead while Rs0.5 million will be given to the injured.

Prime Minister has ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Governor to take immediate steps in this regard.

At least 67 people were killed and 70 others injured when two back-to-back bomb blasts ripped through a shopping centre in the Parachinar city in Kurram Agency Friday afternoon.

Local sources said that the first explosion occurred when the locals were busy in Eid shopping and buying food for Iftar in Akbar Market in the main Turi Bazaar.

While rescuers and the locals had barely started relief activities to shift the victims of the first blast to hospitals, the second blast hit the crowd, multiplying the number of casualties.

The intensity of the blasts was so high that the sounds echoed the entire locality. An eyewitness said that the huge blasts smashed the windowpanes of the nearby houses and shops.

Pakistan Army blamed terrorists’ sanctuaries in Afghanistan for the bombings, which claimed innocent lives.

The statement comes hours after deadly bombings in Parachinar, Kurram Agency. “The recent terrorist incidents are linked to sanctuaries in Afghaniustan,” said ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on twitter.

Lt-Gen Ghafoor said surveillance along the country’s border with Afghanistan had been enhanced, promising stringent actions against illegal border crossers.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has blamed terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan for bloodshed on its soil. In February, officials of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad were summoned to the General Headquarters where they were handed over a list of 76 terrorists orchestrating attacks inside Pakistani territory from Afghanistan