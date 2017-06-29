Lahore/ISLAMABAD/Karachi - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed National Disaster Management Authority and all provincial governments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing rain spell, which marks beginning of the monsoon.

The prime minister said that adequate emergency preparatory measures should be ensured throughout the country to contain any potential damage.

He also directed to keep the residents of vulnerable areas informed regarding emergency procedures and ensure timely evacuations, wherever needed.

The monsoon started on Monday with rain lashing large parts of country including upper parts of Punjab, Islamabad, KP, GB and Kashmir.

Showers brought relief to the people on third day of Eid and citizens in many cities were seen enjoying the pleasant weather.

But heavy rains played havoc in AJK, KP and some other areas – causing partial loss to the material, especially in kachi abadis.

Heavy rainfall hit Karachi claiming six lives and plunging major parts of the city into darkness while major roads got inundated.

Low-lying areas were submerged even in Lahore, which is always a focus of the Punjab government’s efforts in adverse weather situations.

In KP flashflood washed away roads, cutting off link between two villages from DHQs Mastuj. More than 1,000 families were marooned as a 1500-foot road linking two rural areas – Union Council Yarkhoon and Union Council Anauch – with District Headquarter Mastuj was damaged in downpour.

Moreover, an avalanche damaged Chitral-Dir road at the second turning of Lawari Chitral side, due to which traffic from both the sides was stopped to avoid any danger to tourists.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and rain is likely to continue during next 48 hours.

A fresh westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during next 36 hours, an official of Met office said.

He said heavy downpours are likely to trigger flash floods in nullahs of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir besides causing landslides in the mountainous areas.

The Met Office predicted rain/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) with strong gusty winds at a number of places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, Islamabad, Fata and Kashmir. It has also forecast rain at scattered places in south Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Rescue 1122 has requested people not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah in Rawalpindi during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

The rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.