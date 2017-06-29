ISLAMABAD - The Panama Papers case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 5, a call for a first appearance that has enraged the ruling party.

According to sources, the premier’s elder son Hussain Nawaz has also been summoned on July 4 and his younger brother, Hasan, on July 3.

Hussain has appeared five times before the high-profile probe team whereas Hasan has been summoned twice already.

The JIT, which resumed work Tuesday after taking a day’s break for Eid on Monday, has asked all three siblings to appear before it at 11am on their respective call dates.

The summons, dated June 25, have asked the respondents to bring forth relevant documents related to the Sharif family’s financial assets.

Moreover, the investigation team has issued summons to the premier’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, to appear before it at noon on July 2. The summons, signed by the JIT’s member from the National Accountability Bureau, Irfan Mangi, was issued on June 23.

Shafi has twice appeared before the team of investigators on May 16 and 17. He had earlier submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that he was part of all transactions relating to sale of Dubai properties owned by Mian Sharif — father of Nawaz Sharif — and transfer of that money to Qatar.

The last member of the Sharif family who was be questioned by the JIT before Eid was MNA Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, Maryam’s husband.

Maryam Nawaz will become the sixth member of the Sharif family to appear before the high-profile probe team, formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Leaders from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have raised doubts after the JIT summoned Maryam.

They criticised her summoning and said it appears as if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is immune to accountability.

Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said doubts had been created by the JIT after they summoned the daughter of the prime minister. He said her name wasn’t even mentioned in the Supreme Court verdict last April.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said Maryam is on a foreign visit and her return isn’t scheduled yet. “Is Imran Khan above law?” he asked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself appeared before the JIT on June 15. Following his questioning, the premier addressed the media while reading from a written speech and claimed that every penny his family has earned is accounted for.

“All documents related to my assets, though already with the Supreme Court, have been provided to the JIT now,” said Sharif.

The premier’s brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also appeared before the JIT on June 17. Speaking to the media, he said he had been summoned ‘as someone acquainted with the facts of Panama case’.

The Supreme Court has given July 10 deadline to the six-member probe team, headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia, to submit its final report.

Formed on May 6 in light of the apex court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, the JIT was given 60 days to complete its probe. The team has already submitted three investigation reports to the Supreme Court.