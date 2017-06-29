PESHAWAR - Despite spending millions of rupees on visits to United Kingdom for MPAs’ capacity-building programme, the trend of hasty legislation continues in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where amendment being made soon after the passage of a bill.

Recently, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly passed KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act, 2017 without taking relevant stakeholder into confidence. Earlier, it was mentioned in the law that the authority would be headed by chief minister KP and it would have the powers to close any school in case of any irregularity.

However, later amendment was made in the law within 20 days of its passage, suggesting that the authority would be headed by Secretary Education and it would have no powers to lock down a school, thus clipping the wings of this important authority which was aimed to keep close check on private schools owners.

Other laws passed and later amended by the current assembly include KP Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2017, KP Medical Teaching Institution Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the KP Health Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and the KP Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Besides this, many amendments had been introduced to the important laws passed by the provincial assembly, including the KP Local Government Act, 2013, and the KP Ehtesab Commission Act, 2014; as such laws were passed without discussing the same in the concern committees of the assembly.

When asked, parliamentary leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak said that PTI was getting dictation from Banigala and they were making laws to appease investors of Punjab who are major stakeholders in KP government. He added that there was no trend of discussing bills in the relevant standing committee but the party is using its members as a rubber stamp, he alleged. He maintained that PTI government had made authorities and board of directors in every department which were burden on provincial kitty.

Babak explained that whenever a bill is being passed, the relevant stakeholders are taken into confidence as in most cases, he said, hasty legislation later needed amendments after the protest of the affected people.

He said that that the government had spent millions of rupees on capacity building of the members of KP Assembly in the United Kingdom but the trend of hasty legislation still continued. He said that sixty MPAs from the treasury and opposition benches and 13 assembly secretariat officers had so far visited the UK for training under the programme.

The officials insisted that the visits meant to acquaint lawmakers with the procedure of legislation in the UK and make them follow it on return but the initiative appeared as a vague exercise.

An official in the assembly said on condition of anonymity that the provincial exchequer bore around Rs600,000-Rs700,000 each on the visit of MPAs and secretariat staff members to the UK. He said that until now, sixty members had visited UK for their capacity building in legislation, while the rest would apply at the end of the year.

He regretted that in the last sitting of the assembly the treasury introduced six bills and five of them were passed within few minutes and that too without discussion. Some bills were not on the agenda but were included as additional agenda for passage. A lawmaker told that it was astonishing that a bill was tabled and passed within seconds without deliberation.

They were already trained and told in the UK that first a legal team works and discusses a proposed bill before it is referred to a committee. Thereafter, it is brought to the house for debate before it is passed, he said.

It is to mention here that the hasty legislation infuriated the opposition members, who criticised the treasury members for not implementing the procedures they had learnt during their visit to the UK.