MULTAN/SIALKOT - PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed upon the world to recognise the sacrifices and efforts of Pakistan it made against war on terror.

He said that some powers do not want peace in the country. Talking to the journalists after offering Eid prayer at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Monday, he added that Pakistan rendered tremendous sacrifices for peace but the world still pointed finger at us. He stressed upon the world to recognise the sacrifices and efforts of Pakistan.

Referring to Ahmadpur East tragedy, he said that the nation celebrated Eid in a gloomy atmosphere as it was the worst accident of nation’s history. He added that the country faced more tragedies in Bahawalpur, Parachanar, Quetta and Karachi. “May Allah Almighty grant health and recovery to the injured,” he prayed.

He said that the PTI wanted to promote the process of justice and accountability. Answering a question, he said that people joined political parties occasionally and they were welcomed by their new parties, adding that it was quite a normal practice. He said that the ministers tried to threaten the Supreme Court and not JIT. “But the respectable judges have made it clear that nothing can intimidate them,” he added. On other side, PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that her party will foil the government's every attempt to make the JIT controversial.

Addressing an Eid Milan party at Pasrur, she said that days of the incumbent corrupt rulers have been numbered and they will have to face the music for looting public wealth.

On the occasion, PTI AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that Sharif brothers only promoted monarchy in the country. He pointed out that being rulers of the country, Sharifs are not above the law. He said Panama papers have unveiled the rulers' corruption, adding they will find no way to escape and will be held accountable.

CITY TO GET UNDERPASS: The Punjab government has released a special grant of Rs660 million for the construction of first ever under pass in Sialkot city.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt stated this while addressing the party workers at PML-N House Paris Road here on Wednesday.

He said that the underpass would be established on Sialkot city's congested Defence-Shahabpura Road, which would help make the traffic flow smooth. He said that the construction work would be started soon.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS