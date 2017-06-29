LAHORE - In the background of Panama case proceedings against the Sharif family, head of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid sees rebellion in the ruling PML-N in the days to come.

Talking to reporters at Jinnah Hospital he visited yesterday to inquire after the health of fire victims of Ahmadpur Sharqia, Rashid claimed he had the information that a faction of the PML-N will shun its allegiance to the party leadership in the near future. He also predicted that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister ChaudhryNisar Ali Khan and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held the key to form a new political alliance in the new situation.

Rashid said it was now up to the prime minister to decide whether he wanted to land in jail by delaying the Panama issue or announce fresh elections in the country.

Replying to a question about his political future, the AML chief said he was waiting for the final report of the JIT on Panama investigations to decide whether to merge his party into the PTI or not.





OUR STAFF REPORTER