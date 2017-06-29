ISLAMABAD/Quetta - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday took suo motu notice of killing of a traffic police official in Quetta in a hit-and-run case and directed the IGP Balochistan to submit report within three days.

The chief justice before proceeding for Umrah today (June 28th) also directed the DPO DG Khan to ensure that there shall be no threat/pressure on the family of the deceased police official.

Last week a traffic police sergeant Haji Attaullah was run over and killed in Quetta allegedly by a vehicle belonging to Majeed Khan Achakzai, a serving legislator belonging to the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in the Balochistan Assembly.

The incident initially came to light when footage of the legislator's vehicle ramming into the traffic official went viral on social media.

The police official, who was at the GPO Chowk was seriously wounded in the accident and was taken to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The legislator's vehicle was speeding and rammed into the traffic sergeant who was on duty at the GPO Chowk, Quetta.

According to media reports, Deputy Inspector-General Police Razzaq Cheema said that MPA Achakzai confessed to involvement in the accident and claimed to have agreed to compensate the family members of the slain traffic policeman.

However, the Civil Lines Police Station lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals. "The law will take its course, if the legislator fails to convince the family," Cheema added.

Meanwhile, son of deceased traffic policeman Haji Attaulla has denied reports of compromise with the MPA after an the Achakzai’s camp produced an agreement between the parties.

“Neither have we reached any agreement nor are we willing to compromise,” said the son of the slain policeman, Moazzam Attaullah.

“Ziarat District Commissioner Muhammad Rafique came for Fatiha Khwaani and to give Eid greetings. He gave us Rs200,000 as Eidi and gave us a blank paper and asked us to sign and write that we have received the amount for Eidi," added Moazzam.

“They have taken the signature of my grandfather and uncle by deceit,” he claimed and added that the family will not forgive their father's killer. "The Supreme Court will avenge our father's death.”

Earlier an alleged agreement letter appeared on social media showing that the family has pardoned the MPA after taking Rs 200,000 hence have decided to not pursue the case against the legislator.

Earlier, MPA Dr Achakzai was presented in court twice on Saturday. During his first appearance, the MPA was seen being taken to court without any handcuffs and also misbehaved with members of the media. The MPA was not placed in remand during this appearance, however, when he was presented in court the second time, Achakzai was placed in police remand for five days.

While expressing anger over coverage of the incident, Achakzai said the media could not obtain the video of the explosion that took place in Quetta on Friday, but got their hands on an accident footage.

"Had the police called [the media persons] beforehand? Shameless people," said the MPA.

Meanwhile, a photo has also emerged which shows MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle which ran over a traffic policeman earlier in Balochistan’s provincial capital.

The photo shows Achakzai on the driving seat and holding mobile phone to his ear. In another photo, an air cooler placed outside the MPA's jail cell can be seen.

A discriminatory attitude in the case of Achakzai was witnessed earlier too, when despite the incident's CCTV video, an FIR was registered against 'unidentified persons'.

The police later included his name in the report after the video of the incident went viral on the social media.

