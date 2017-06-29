ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his cronies have started a campaign for making the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) controversial after smelling that its report might be against them.

Talking to media here, Imran said that all alleged attempts to make JIT controversial or intimidate the body would be foiled as the whole nation was standing behind the Supreme Court and JIT, which actually is the extension of the apex court.

Commenting on the press talk of Nawaz Sharif in London wherein he had allegedly attempted to make mockery of the JIT by saying that it could not answer any of his questions, Imran said how could an accused facing serious criminal charges of money laundering pose questions to the JIT.

Criticising Nawaz, he said that after failure to allegedly bribe the JIT members, the Sharif family had now started giving statements against JIT and its ‘biased’ treatment with the Sharif family so that when the findings of the probe body would come against them they could have a point to play in public.

Imran cautioned the rulers that the whole nation would come on roads on his call and said that this time they would not let Sharifs attack the superior judiciary.

He said that this time the prime minister and his family could not befool the public as the people of Pakistan had already come to the conclusion that the prime minister and his family had looted the national wealth to buy properties abroad.

The PTI chairman also said that today the sons and daughter of the prime minister were facing investigation before the JIT due to his father as all the alleged money laundering was done by the prime minister and now he was shifting the responsibility of his ill-gotten money on his children and his late father.

To a question about the recent terror attacks in Parachinar and Quetta, Imran termed it a part of international conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan by triggering sectarian clashes in the country.