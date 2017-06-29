GUJRAT : PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the nation should not forget the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism.

Talking to media here the other day, he expressed grief over loss of human lives in Ahmedpur Sharqia incident. He held Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the rise in death toll, saying it was Shehbaz Sharif who stopped burn unit from working constructed in the era of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. To a question, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the JIT is part of the Supreme Court and talking ill about it is like talking against the Supreme Court.

PML-Q senior leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif should remove plates of his name from the development projects and place his picture there. He claimed the entire nation wants to get rid of the corrupt rulers.

Ch Wajahat Hussain, Ch Shafaat Hussain, Ch Monas Elahi, Ch Rasikh Elahi, Ch Shafay Hussain and Ch Hussain Elahi were also present on the occasion.