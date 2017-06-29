WASHINGTON - United States has designated Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist in order to please India.

According to a press release, Department of State has designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

As a consequence of this designation, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.

The release stated that Shah is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

“In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley ‘into a graveyard for Indian forces.”

It was also mentioned that under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.

“Today’s action notifies the US public and the international community that Mohammad Yusuf Shah, AKA Syed Salahuddin, has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism. Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations Born in Soibugh village of Budgam district, Muhammad Yousuf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin had contested elections to the Legislative Assembly of Kashmir in 1987 under the banner of Muslim United Forum (MUF). He joined the armed struggle and founded Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit after the rigging of 1987 elections.

In 2002, India had included his name in the list of 20 “most wanted people” and had been seeking his possession from Pakistan, but Pakistan has always turned down the demand.

Trump has made mockery of UN Charter, Int’l conventions: UJC

A day after US declared United Jehad Council Chief Syed Sallahudin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and imposed sanctions on him, UJC said that Donald Trump has made mockery of UN Charter, International conventions and ground realities.

UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain in an emailed statement said that Syed Sallahudin “is the leader of indigenous Kashmiri pro-freedom people who are fighting against the Indian occupation.”

“Kashmiri people and Mujahideen are fighting the Indian occupation and the world knows the fact that how India is violating human rights in Kashmir. International rights bodies like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are witness to these violations,” the spokesman said.

“Trump administration has announced the decision to keep Narendra Modi, who is the biggest terrorist of sub continent, in good books. As per UN resolutions, the Kashmir movement is a genuine struggle and Sallahudin is its real representative. We have a firm conviction that the freedom loving nations will reject this announcement,” he said.

The spokesman said that the Indian leadership instead of brushing the dispute under the carpet should read writing on the wall and understand that the struggle in Kashmir is at such a stage where nobody can stop or weaken it. “The whole Kashmiri nation is at the forefront and will achieve its goal,” he said.

