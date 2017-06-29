CHINIOT - A woman has confessed to killing her daughter to implicate her opponents in the fake murder case.

Sub-Inspector Yaqoob investigated the matter and included the mother and father in the interrogation. The SI suspected the activities and changing statements of her mother Mughlani Bibi. When he investigated her in detail, she confessed that she had killed her daughter to involve her opponents in false murder case. She revealed that her son Azhar had shot dead the opponent party man Ijaz Ahmad some years ago and he was awarded death sentence. She made the plot to get the other party on the table of reconciliation or get the other party members hanged in the false case.