Twitter hashtag #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak is trending in Pakistan as Baloch and other citizens stress that Balochistan joined Pakistan with its own will. The tweets showcase Balochistan's participation in rejoicing with the rest of the country during this month of March.

#BalochRejoiceJoiningPak

History show that Baloch people acceded to Pakistan with their own will pic.twitter.com/vbNAPBGu5b — Ayyat (@Ayyat_S) March 29, 2017





The Twitterati say they are countering anti-Pakistan propaganda, being spread by few elements.

#BalochRejoiceJoiningPak Balochistan have proven several times that they are part of Pakistan and they are with Pakistan pic.twitter.com/RZ256bIdsK — Ayesha Khan (@Ashkhanam) March 29, 2017





Pak Army is very active in developmental projects in Balochstan coz it is an integral part of Pakistan. #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak — rimsha (@rimsha934) March 29, 2017









Baloch youth in the Pakistan Armyhttps://t.co/l3RDGMShx3 — Husnain Javed (@Husnain4s) March 29, 2017





#BalochRejoiceJoiningPak A tight slap @BBugti on the faces of the enemies of Pakistan. Together we will defeat all the anti-state agendas pic.twitter.com/ANSWHBkFV4 — Rida Xafar (@9_pakistani) March 29, 2017





The trend comes in the aftermath of the separatist Balochistan Republican Party President Brahumdagh Bugti's tweets on Monday claiming "military annexation" of Kalat and "injustices in Balochistan".

The tweets using the #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak hashtag have pictures, videos and statements showing life in Balochistan, construction of CPEC and how Baloch people celebrated March 23.

The celebration of #23March shows tht balochistan belongs to Ｐａｋｉｓｔａｎ and Hats India。。#BalochRejoiceJoiningPak pic.twitter.com/P1xS2RjmLb — 。。。ＸＡＩＦＯＯ 。。。 (@Xaifoo_Official) March 28, 2017





#CPEC and development projects in Balochistan are slap on Endia's & its funded dog's face #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak pic.twitter.com/ICbh0JlDlD — J.J (@Jawairia1444) March 28, 2017





Gawadar predicting the best future of Blochistan #CPEC way towards progress #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak pic.twitter.com/81GvKUAVM9 — Amna Fazail (@AmnaFazail) March 28, 2017





CPEC becoming Global corridor that ensuring regional stability

balochistan receiving the economic growth rapidly #BalochRejoiceJoiningPak pic.twitter.com/2jxbh4WHyP — Amna Fazail (@AmnaFazail) March 28, 2017





Furthermore, Gwadar port establishment and development is being dubbed the ‘project of Balochistan’

Here is Nawab Akbar Bugti, sharing story of Balochistan's annexation with Pakistan