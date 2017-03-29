AHMEDPUR EAST-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Ahmedpur East and Uch Sharif on Wednesday (today) during his two-day stay in Bahawalpur.

According to official sources, the CM will lay foundation of a 250-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Mauza Abbas Arabi, 4km away from Ahmedpur East city.

He will also address a public meeting in the Ghausul Azam Cotton Factory of PML-N MNA Ali Hassan Gillani in Uch Sharif.

Fake beverages’ sale rises

KAMALIA-Local people protested against the sale of substandard beverages across the city with the start of summer.

People expressed their views in a recent poll that these stalls and carts are operated in unhygienic situation. Unregulated drinks, ice cream and other such things cause throat infections, diarrhoea and other stomach diseases especially among the children. However, the authorities concerned are not serious in taking action against those involved in selling diseases.

The citizens have demanded that the authorities must take strict action against them. Kamalia AC Ch Khalid said that the officials concerned have been informed regarding the matter.

Census nearing completion in Vehari

VEHARI/BAHAWALPUR-The process of census is underway at a brisk pace in 19 districts of Punjab province in the first phase, which will be completed well in time.

Provincial Census Commissioner Arif Anwar Baloch stated at a briefing about census held here at Circuit House the other day.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, Col Ishfaq Sial, DPO Umar Saeed Malik, ADCG Mehr Ameer Bakhsh, AC Syed Asif Hussain Shah, CEO Education Shaukat Ali Tahir, District Census Officer Naseem Akhtar, Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Muzafar Khan, Assistant Director Local Govt Ishfaq Gill, SNA Shaikh Khurram Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Mr Baloch expressed satisfaction on the process of census. He also appreciated role of Pak Army personnel and the enumerators busy with census work. The Vehari DC briefed the participants that 95 percent census work has been completed in the district, adding that the administration is committed to complete it till March 30.

The district police officer briefed the participants about security arrangements for the census teams.

CENSUS STAFF ADVISED

Officials, engaged in the census process, were advised to collect accurate data pertaining to population and houses which is vital to formulate effective and solid socioeconomic policy framework.

Chairing a meeting held here to review census and house enumeration campaign on Sunday, Provincial Census Commissioner Arif Anwar Baloch said that the field staff should wear symbolic jackets and also display their ID cards for their proper and adequate identification to the public to seek their cooperation.