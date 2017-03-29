Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa hailed the contributions of Azad Kashmir (AK) Regiment towards the defence of Pakistan which includes 3,842 martyrs, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement released today.

The COAS said this while addressing the audience of installation ceremony of Colonel Commandant AK Regiment which was held at the AK centre Mansar Camp.

The COAS was the chief guest and along with outgoing Colonel of the Regiment Lt. General Ashfaq Nadeem Ahmad (retd) pinned the badges of rank on Lt. General Hidayat ur Rehman to install him as Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment.

COAS thanked the outgoing Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment for his meritorious services as Colonel of the Regiment.

Senior serving and retired officers along with troops of AK Regiment were present on the occasion.