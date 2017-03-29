VEHARI-Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti laid the foundation stone of tea house for the promotion of literary activities in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner said that intellectuals and scholars are assets to the country and proud of the nation. He said that the tea house will be completed in four months with the funds from local philanthropists.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat, District Monitoring Officer Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Deputy Director Information Syed Majid Ali Naqvi, SNA Sheikh Khurram Saleem, Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rauf Ahmad and others officials were present on the occasion.

Sheikh Shehzad, Ch Afzal, Ch Javed Iqbal, Ch Fiaz, American-Pakistani National Shahaab, Markzi Anjman-e-Tajran, Brick-Kiln Association and Vehari chamber of commerce are funding the project. The construction of Tea House will be monitored by Engineer if Municipal Committee and known architect Mian Tahir.