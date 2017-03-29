The Army on Wednesday said former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani’s recent op-d re regarding the issuance of diplomatic visas "vindicate [the] stance of Pakistan's state institutions".

Views of Hussain Haqqani pub in a mainstream US newspaper esp his account on issue of visas vindicate stance of Pak's state institutions.1/2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 29, 2017